ESPN Axes Rachel Nichols’ Show, Boots Her From NBA Programming
GOODBYE
ESPN host Rachel Nichols’ show The Jump was canceled Wednesday and she was removed from all NBA programming, effectively ending her career with the network. “We mutually agreed that this approach regarding our NBA coverage was best for all concerned,” ESPN senior vice president David Roberts told Sports Business Journal. “Rachel is an excellent reporter, host and journalist, and we thank her for her many contributions to our NBA content.” Nichols still has a year left on her contract, but SBJ reports that she is unlikely to appear on the network. The move comes more than a month after Nichols sparked an uproar with racist comments directed at former ESPN host Maria Taylor. Nichols had come under fire after a New York Times report said she complained to ESPN executives that Maria Taylor, who is Black, had been given a promotion solely for diversity’s sake. Nichols eventually apologized to Taylor, who left the network last month for NBC sports.