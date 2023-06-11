CHEAT SHEET
Kyle Brown, a longtime ESPN director, died Saturday after he suffered a medical emergency at an NCAA baseball super regional tournament in North Carolina, the network confirmed. He was 42 years old. Brown worked at ESPN for 16 years, and was “highly accomplished,” the network said, citing his two Sports Emmy Awards. “Kyle was a deeply admired member of our production team -- and highly accomplished, having captured two Sports Emmy Awards while working a multitude of sports from baseball and basketball to Monday Night Football and college football,” ESPN said Sunday in a statement. Brown is survived by his wife, Megan, and their four kids. His cause of death has not been released.