ESPN Fires 5 Execs in Massive Shakeup Just Ahead of Football Season
CHANGING COURSE
Sweeping changes are underway at ESPN. The Athletic reported Monday the entertainment giant axed five executives and promoted Mike McQuade to be executive vice president of sports production. Burke Magnus, the company’s director of content, reportedly wrote in a memo to staff that the changes were to make ESPN “more strategic, collaborative, and nimble.” It wasn’t immediately clear which executives were on the chopping block, but the decision comes at a pivotal time for the Disney-owned networks as the college football season begins in earnest this weekend and the NFL’s regular season kicks off next Thursday. McQuade, a 37-year ESPN veteran, will now be in charge of overseeing production and studio shows dedicated to specific sports, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The website added that David Roberts will be executive vice president, tasked with leading ESPN’s news operation and non-sport-specific programming like First Take, SportsCenter, and The Pat McAfee Show. News of the re-org comes less than two weeks after ESPN cut ties with the popular NFL analysts Robert Griffin III and Sam Ponder.