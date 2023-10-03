ESPN Host Gets Restraining Order Over Threatening Messages: Docs
CREEPY
ESPN reporter Malika Andrews was granted a restraining order Tuesday against a man she claims has been threatening and harassing her and acting similarly towards two of her colleagues, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Andrews, who hosts NBA Today and NBA Countdown, alleges that 41-year-old Ahmed Abubakar sent her disturbing social media messages and contacted her at her unlisted phone number. Andrews claims that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim also received messages from Abubakar, who was arrested in August for allegedly going to Qerim’s home. Abubakar also allegedly traveled to ESPN’s Los Angeles studios trying to contact the three of them, according to court documents. The temporary restraining order prohibits Abubakar from coming within 100 yards of Andrews, her fiancé (and ESPN colleague) Dave McMenamin, and Smith, among others. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for later this month.