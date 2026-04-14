ESPN Legend Announces He’s Been Diagnosed With Cancer Again

ESPN Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Vitale has revealed that he has been diagnosed with melanoma in his lung and liver cavity. He says he’s determined to go “5-for-5” in his fight against a fifth cancer diagnosis since 2021. “I’ve beaten melanoma. I’ve beaten lymphoma. I’ve beaten vocal cord cancer. I’ve beaten lymph node cancer,” the 86-year-old Vitale said in a statement on Monday. “I’m 4-for-4 and I’m fully confident I’m going to make it 5-for-5.” The legendary broadcaster has just completed his 46th season covering college basketball at ESPN, having returned cancer-free in February of last year after taking a nearly two-year break amid his previous diagnoses. Vitale said he will begin immunotherapy to target his latest cancer “shortly,” while noting, “The best news I can share today is this: I feel fantastic.” He continued, “I am truly overwhelmed by the love, support, prayers and messages l’ve received from so many people,” adding that he remains focused on raising money for pediatric cancer research, including through the Dick Vitale Gala. “At 86 years young, I’ve lived a hell of a life, and I’m more motivated than ever to raise money for kids battling cancer,” he said.