ESPN Reporter Quits Her Job Instead of Getting Vaccinated
PARTING WAYS
ESPN reporter Allison Williams said on Instagram that she would be quitting the network after they introduced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees. The sports network’s parent company, Disney, is planning on implementing the mandate on Thursday and allegedly denied Williams’ “request for accommodation.” Williams, 37, and her husband are trying to become pregnant with a second child. The CDC, citing several studies, has found no evidence that the vaccine affects fertility however Williams said she refuses to get the jab because she fears it will impact her efforts to get pregnant. “I understand vaccines have been essential in the effort to end this pandemic,” said Williams. “However, taking the vaccine at this time is not in my best interest.”
While there is no evidence the vaccine affects fertility, there is evidence about the dangers of a COVID-19 infection for pregnant women. “There is no plausible reason—no medical or scientific mechanism—for this vaccine to interact with a woman’s reproductive organs or have any interaction with an egg that’s been released or fertilized,” University of Missouri Health Care doctor Laura Morris says.