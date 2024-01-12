ESPN Returns Emmy Statues Wrongly Obtained Under Fake Names
ALL THAT GLITTERS
ESPN gave back “dozens” of Emmy statuettes and disciplined employees following revelations that they had used fake names on entries for the awards in order to get them for on-air College Gameday talent ineligible for the trophies, The Athletic reported. In a statement, the Disney-owned ESPN said, “Some members of our team were clearly wrong in submitting certain names that may go back to 1997 in Emmy categories where they were not eligible for recognition or statuettes. This was a misguided attempt to recognize on-air individuals who were important members of our production team.” An investigation was launched after the scheme was discovered by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences; The Athletic reported that there “was no evidence that the staffers who received the awards were aware of the behind-the-scenes fraud.”