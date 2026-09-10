ESPN Star Dies at 70 After Parkinson’s Battle

Hockey legend Barry Melrose, the former NHL coach and longtime ESPN star, has died at 70 after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. After his death, which was first reported by ESPN, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman called Melrose an “unmistakable figure” whose analysis could “boost your love of the game.” ESPN remembered him as “one of the most distinctive and trusted voices in hockey.” Born in Saskatchewan, Melrose began his professional career with the Cincinnati Stingers before moving to the NHL, where he suited up for Winnipeg, Toronto, and Detroit. He retired in 1987 while playing for the Adirondack Red Wings before quickly turning to coaching them. His coaching breakthrough came when he led them to a Calder Cup championship in 1992. The following season, he took charge of the Los Angeles Kings and guided a team featuring Wayne Gretzky to the 1993 Stanley Cup Final, where they fell to the Montreal Canadiens. Melrose then joined ESPN in 1996, where he soon stood out for his broadcasting style, sharp suits, and mullet hairstyle. He briefly returned to coaching with Tampa Bay in 2008 before resuming his broadcasting career. Melrose stepped away from television in 2023 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.