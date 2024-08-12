WATCH: ESPN Star Stunned as Earthquake Rocks L.A. Studio During Broadcast

ESPN host Malika Andrews reacted in a cool and collected manner on the air Monday as the network’s Los Angeles studio began to violently shake during an earthquake Monday, earning her heaps of praise online.

In a video posted to X by Awful Announcing, Andrews can be seen conducting an interview with former player and basketball analyst Rebecca Lobo via satellite.

“And it was so much fun to see particularly the crowd sort of getting behind,” Andrews says as the studio begins shaking. “We have a bit of an earthquake here in Los Angeles. So we’re just going to make sure that our studio lights [and] everything stays safe. Everything is shaking.”

Andrews then checks on what appears to be a crew member before continuing. “Everybody good? Alright, thank you so much for bearing with us through that. Our studio was shaking just a little bit.”

She then speaks to someone on her earpiece and continues the show.

Her swift reaction wowed users, who took to the comments to express their admiration.

“Her composure level is next level,” one user wrote. “I would’ve fell to the floor immediately and started flipping around,” added another.

Andrews has since reacted to her viral reaction in an X of her own.

“Definitely a scary moment here in our LA studios. Thank you to our incredible staff and crew who stayed cool throughout! Stay safe, fellow Angelenos,” she wrote.

According to the LA Times, the quake started around 12:20 p.m. in the LA neighborhood of El Sereno. Aside from a water pipe that burst in Pasadena’s City Hall and an elevator issue, no major damage has been reported so far.