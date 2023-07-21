ESPN Tried Recruiting Pro Sports Leagues as Minority Investors: Report
CONFLICT OF INTEREST?
In recent talks, ESPN suggested an unprecedented partnership that would have made major professional leagues like the NFL and NBA minority owners of the sports journalism network, according to a new report from CNBC. Citing several people familiar with the matter, the network reported that Disney expressed interest in having the NBA, NFL, or MLB sign on as a “strategic partner” for ESPN as the company attempts to transition to streaming. The proposed deal would raise conflicts of interest for both parties, CNBC reported. For ESPN, it could cast doubt on whether its journalists could report independently on a league directly investing in the network. For the leagues, it might create pressure to bolster ESPN at the expense of its competitors, who shell out big money for sports TV rights.