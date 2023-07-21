CHEAT SHEET
    ESPN Tried Recruiting Pro Sports Leagues as Minority Investors: Report

    CONFLICT OF INTEREST?

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    ESPN explored a deal to make major sports leagues like the NFL and NBA minority investors

    Michelle McLoughlin/Reuters

    In recent talks, ESPN suggested an unprecedented partnership that would have made major professional leagues like the NFL and NBA minority owners of the sports journalism network, according to a new report from CNBC. Citing several people familiar with the matter, the network reported that Disney expressed interest in having the NBA, NFL, or MLB sign on as a “strategic partner” for ESPN as the company attempts to transition to streaming. The proposed deal would raise conflicts of interest for both parties, CNBC reported. For ESPN, it could cast doubt on whether its journalists could report independently on a league directly investing in the network. For the leagues, it might create pressure to bolster ESPN at the expense of its competitors, who shell out big money for sports TV rights.

