ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowki Drops Final ‘Woj Bomb’: He’s Leaving
ESPN’s senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is retiring from ESPN, he announced on Wednesday. Wojnarowski told the network he planned become the general manager of St. Bonaventure University’s men’s basketball program. The reason for leaving journalism? He just didn’t want to do it anymore. “I understand the commitment required in my role and it’s an investment that I’m no longer driven to make.” he wrote in a statement he posted to X. “Time isn’t in endless supply and I want to spend mine in ways that are more personally meaningful.” Wojnarowski was famous for his scoops on everything basketball, from player trades to coaches to teams. His exclusives were so well-known among NBA fans that they became affectionally known as “Woj Bombs.” “I leave with overwhelming gratitute for countless mentors and colleagues, subjects and stories, readers and viewers,” Woj wrote. “No one has benefitted more than me from the belief, trust and generosity of others.”