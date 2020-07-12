CHEAT SHEET
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Suspended After Emailing ‘F**k You’ to Senator Josh Hawley
#FREEWOJ
Read it at The Washington Post
Top ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski has been suspended after reportedly sending a profane email to Missouri Senator Josh Hawley in response to a news release put out by Hawley’s office. Wojnarowski will be suspended for one to two weeks, but will still participate in ESPN’s coverage of the NBA’s return at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida, according to people familiar with the matter. Hawley had criticized the NBA for allowing players to wear social justice messages on their jerseys but not messages against China’s Communist Party in the news release. Wojnarowski issued an apology for his message Friday. NBA players have taken to Twitter to express their frustration with Wojnarowski’s suspension, using the hashtag #FreeWoj.