When America Fell in Love With the Long Ball—and Steroids

On August 20, 1998, I spent my 22nd birthday taking in a doubleheader between the New York Mets and the visiting St. Louis Cardinals. The motivation was obvious: to get a live glimpse of Mark McGwire, the home run-bashing behemoth who was making a legitimate run at Roger Maris’ all-time single-season record of 61 dingers. McGwire didn’t disappoint, hitting one out of the park in each of the two games—#50 and #51 on the year—and electrifying the crowd in the process. It was one of the most thrilling sports experiences of my life, like watching a chapter of a larger-than-life storybook tale unfold before my eyes.

Dueling with gregarious Chicago Cubs star Sammy Sosa for the remainder of the season on his way past Babe Ruth and Maris to a historic 70 home runs, the muscular, soft-spoken McGwire came across as a real-life Paul Bunyan, and his and Sosa’s race for the record captivated a country—and fan base—at the very moment the national pastime needed it most. Suffering from dwindling popularity thanks to the catastrophic 1994-1995 strike that denied the public a World Series for the first time in almost a century, Major League Baseball was brought back from the dead by McGwire and Sosa, yin-yang personalities on storied division rivals who were both seeking athletic immortality via the most hallowed statistical achievement in domestic sports. When they finally reached—and then surpassed—their revered milestones, Americans were ecstatic that the duo had done the unthinkable, and moreover, that they’d done it the right way.

Until, of course, it turned out that the opposite was true.