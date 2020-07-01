Essence CEO Richelieu Dennis Replaced After Harassment Claims
Two days after a group of anonymous staffers at Essence wrote an essay alleging bullying, sexual harassment, and a “poisonous culture” at the magazine, the company announced that CEO Richelieu Dennis will be replaced. Dennis—who was accused in the essay of having only a “surface-level commitment to Black women” that is “driven by greed and a debaucherous sexual appetite”—will be replaced by Carolina Wanga, who will now serve as interim CEO, the company said in a statement. While Essence on Monday denied the allegations of pay inequality, sexual harassment, and intimidation detailed in the essay published on Medium a day earlier, by Tuesday night the company vowed to hire law firms “and other independent external experts” to review the accusations in the anonymous blog post. “Essence is grateful and proud that efforts we have supported and amplified to protect Black women and promote women’s rights have opened up more opportunities for more of our voices to be heard… It is of critical importance to us that there is no question about who we are, what we represent and what we believe in,” the company said.