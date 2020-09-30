Essence Magazine Furloughs Staff, Will Only Pay Salaries Through the Week
MAJOR LOSSES
One of America’s oldest and best known major publications dedicated to Black women readers has furloughed staff. In a press release on Tuesday, Essence said it had been forced to furlough staff due to revenue losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which led the publication to cancel major events such as the ESSENCE Festival of Culture. “Six months into an unprecedented and continuing global pandemic, COVID-19 has had a broader and longer-lasting impact than anyone expected—and Essence Communications, Inc. has not been immune to it,” the company said. The publication said that while it would only pay staff salaries through the week, it did not anticipate the furloughs lasting longer than six months. Essence is the latest in a series of media publications that have implemented furloughs during the pandemic, including Vox Media, magazine publisher Condé Nast, and BuzzFeed News, which restored full salaries for employees in recent weeks.