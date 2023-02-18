The Best Items To Help Your College Kids Make It to the End of the Semester

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Going from home sweet home to a bland dorm room or wallet-friendly off-campus apartment can be a shock to many college students—especially when they’re used to the comfort of living at home with the family. They may have grown up in spacious, colorful, and personalized environments where most, if not all, of the items were thoughtfully chosen—and not to mention where the fridge was always full, and toilet paper was never scarce!

Now, they’re moving into a generic space that may be marginally bigger and nicer than a basic storage pod. And so begins the delicate balance between learning the differences between wants and needs when trying to make sure they’re living in an appealing space that contains everything they need to succeed in school—let alone survive without the comforts and conveniences that come along with living at home. We’ve rounded up a few essentials that are the creature comforts to make your college student’s time at college more pleasant—and hopefully, more productive.

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones Down from $250 Dorms and off-campus apartments can get pretty rowdy, but when your student needs to study, the Jabra Elite 85 Headphones use smart sound technology to help block out the noise. This feature is also helpful when using the headphones to make and receive phone calls and using voice assistance (Alexa, Google, Siri). The battery life is 36 hours on a single charge, so the comfortable headphones, which are also water-resistant - can be worn for a long time. Color choices include titanium black, copper/black, titanium/black, navy, and gold/beige. Buy At Amazon $ 210 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Nest Bedding Robin Flippable Hybrid Mattress A good night’s sleep starts with the right mattress, and whether your college student is a side, back, or stomach sleeper, the Nest Bedding Robin Flippable Hybrid Mattress is designed to provide the right level of support. The mattress is firm on one side and has a medium level of firmness on the other side, making it a versatile choice. The mattress is also priced to be an affordable luxury hybrid choice that combines a coil system with cooling gel support foam for the best of both worlds. Nest Bedding also includes two free, easy-breather pillows with the mattress. Buy At Nest Bedding $ Free Shipping

ASUS ROG Claymore II Wireless Gaming Mechanical Keyboard The beauty of gaming gear is that these items can also be used for doing homework and writing papers. The ASUS ROG Wireless Mechanical Keyboard has dynamic lighting effects to customize the keyboard and also make it convenient to work and game in the dark. The media control keys make it easy to adjust volume and also play, pause, skip, and advance tracks, while the wrist rest provides support. The ASUS Optical Gaming Mouse has an ergonomic design and is fast and precise. The ASUS ROG Delta S Gaming Headset is compatible with gaming consoles, laptops, and smartphones. It is lightweight and comfortable, has a noise-canceling microphone to reduce background noise, lighting that syncs with the user’s voice, and easy controls on the earcup. Buy At Amazon $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

INNOCN 27 Inch Gaming Monitor Down from $300 Next to gaming gear, the second most appreciated item in your kid’s room would probably be an ultrawide monitor. Face the fact that it will be used primarily for gaming, but also for homework and streaming movies and shows. Although the Innocn 29” Ultrawide Monitor is, by definition, wide, if space is an issue, it can also be turned vertically. In addition, the monitor can be adjusted in height, tilt, and swivel. It has numerous HDMI and USB inputs for laptops, gaming consoles, cameras, and phones. The IPS panel has a WFHD (2560 x 1080p) resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate, along with a built-in speaker. It can display picture-in-picture (PIP) and picture-by-picture (PBP) modes for even more functionality. Buy At Amazon $ 180 Free Shipping | Free Returns

AstroAI Beverage Refrigerator With Temperature Control Whether your college student lives in a dorm room or shares an off-campus apartment, they need a place to keep cold beverages, such as soft drinks, water, and juices. This compact AstroAI Mini-Fridge can hold up to 120 twelve-ounce cans, and the shelves can be taken out to house larger items. The temperature can be adjusted from 40 degrees to 61 degrees F using the digital display. The FDA recommends that refrigerators maintain a temperature of 40 degrees F or below, so students can also store left-over pizza and other types of food in the fridge as well. The soft blue LED lights (which can be turned off) and a see-through glass door make this quiet refrigerator both a functional and attractive item. Buy At Amazon $ 350 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Soundcore Space Auto-Adjustable Noise Cancelling Earbuds The Soundcore Space A40 Earbuds have active noise cancellation and reduce noise by up to 98%. The ANC is auto auto-adjustable, which means that it can identify the noise level in your surroundings and then adjust it accordingly. The wireless earbuds have a 10-hour playtime/50 hours with the charging case. Ear fatigue is not a problem with these small, lightweight, and comfortable earbuds that have an ergonomic design. Bluetooth 5.2 and multipoint connection allows you to switch between music and calls, etc., and the Soundcore App provides customization features. Color choices include black, blue, and white. Buy At Amazon $ 99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Anker USB C Hub for iPad, 551 USB-C Hub Students who primarily work on an iPad or any USB-C tablet can get the most out of it with the Anker 551 8-in-1 IPad Tablet Stand. That’s because the stand does much more than just hold the tablet—although the sturdy aluminum stand, which is adjustable and has a non-slip silicone design, does that quite well. It includes an HDMI port (4K@60Hz), a USB-C power delivery input port, 2 USB-A data ports, 3.5mm audio port, and microSD/SD 3.0 card slots. And when not in use, the stand can fold flat for storage or transport. Buy At Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ugreen 140W USB-C Fast Charger Eliminate clutter with the Ugreen 140W USB-C Fast Charger, which can charge laptops, tablets, and phones. For example, the charger can charge a MacBook Pro 16” from 0 to 56% in just 30 minutes. With a USB-A, and 2 USB-C ports, it can even charge two laptops at the same time. Ugreen also makes a 200W Desktop Charger with six ports, which makes it convenient to also add earbuds and game consoles to the mix. Buy At Amazon $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Fanttik X8 APEX Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor This nifty Fanttik X8 APEX Tire Inflator comes in handy whether your college student has a bicycle, motorcycle, or car—and it’s easy to use. Remove the tire valve cap, connect the inflator to the stem, choose the preset mode, and then press the power button. It can also be used for basketballs and inflatable mattresses. The tire inflator is wireless and has a 40-minute runtime before it needs to be recharged. The LCD dual display shows the preset value and also the real-time value. In addition, the lightweight tire inflator (which is 7.87 inches tall and weighs 1.74 pounds) has an LED light at the top and a USB-C port and USB-A port at the bottom. Buy At Amazon $ 90 Free Shipping | Free Returns

