WHAT HAPPENED?
The 39 People Who Died in a Truck in England Were Chinese Nationals
The 39 people who were found dead in a truck in England on Wednesday are believed to be Chinese nationals, police have announced. Emergency services discovered the bodies of the 39 adults in the refrigerated container early Wednesday morning after receiving a tip-off. Eight of the victims were women and the other 31 were men. The driver, named in media reports as 25-year-old Mo Robinson, was arrested on suspicion of murder and police are continuing to question him. Officers in Northern Ireland have raided three properties and investigators say they're working to identify “organized crime groups who may have played a part.” The trailer is believed to have arrived in England from Zeebrugge in Belgium, while the tractor unit—the front part of the vehicle—is reported to have come from Northern Ireland to pick up the trailer. The Belgian Federal Public Prosecutor's Office said it had also opened up an investigation into who organized the transport and when the victims entered the vehicle.