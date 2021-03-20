Estee Lauder Billionaire Wants to Cut Off Ex Over 13-Year-Old Daughter’s Social Media Posts

Read it at New York Post
The billionaire heir to the Estee Lauder cosmetics conglomerate wants to boot the mother of his child from a $1-million-per-year settlement because their 13-year-old described them as “divorced” in a social media post from late 2020. William Lauder alleges the post violates the secrecy promised to him by Taylor Stein, who agreed not to disclose their daughter’s identity and stay at least 100 yards away from any member of the Lauder family in exchange for the hefty yearly sum. Lauder also wants Stein to leave the $7 million mansion he gifted her. For her part, Stein accused Lauder of conducting a coordinated harassment campaign against her.