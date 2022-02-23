CHEAT SHEET
    Estee Lauder Executive Reportedly Suspended for Racist Meme, COVID Jokes

    Noah Kirsch

    Wealth and Power Reporter

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    A senior executive at the makeup giant Estée Lauder was reportedly suspended for posting a since-deleted “spoof” Sesame Street book cover to his Instagram page that allegedly included the N-word and jokes about the coronavirus. According to The Wall Street Journal, the executive, John Demsey, supervises a number of Estée Lauder's brands, including Clinique and MAC. It isn’t clear how long Demsey will be suspended for, or whether he will eventually return. He has reportedly worked at the company for three decades.

