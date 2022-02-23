Estee Lauder Executive Reportedly Suspended for Racist Meme, COVID Jokes

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
A senior executive at the makeup giant Estée Lauder was reportedly suspended for posting a since-deleted “spoof” Sesame Street book cover to his Instagram page that allegedly included the N-word and jokes about the coronavirus. According to The Wall Street Journal, the executive, John Demsey, supervises a number of Estée Lauder's brands, including Clinique and MAC. It isn’t clear how long Demsey will be suspended for, or whether he will eventually return. He has reportedly worked at the company for three decades.