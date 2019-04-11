Estranged Husband, Girlfriend Indicted in Murder of NYC Teacher
JUSTICE
The estranged husband of Jeanine Cammarata and his girlfriend have been indicted in connection with her grisly murder, according to a spokesman with the Richmond County District Attorney’s office. Cammarata, a Staten Island school teacher and mother of three, first went missing on March 30. Five days later, police found her body “burned beyond recognition” inside a storage facility. A grand jury filed a notice of indictment Thursday against her estranged husband and his pregnant girlfriend Ayisha Egea. The exact charges are unknown as the indictment remains sealed.
Cammarata and Egea were charged with murder on Friday, after officials were able to positively identify the charred remains. The couple was charged with second-degree murder, concealment of a human corpse, and tampering with evidence. Cammarata and Egea remain held without bond.