Estranged Husband Tearfully Says He Had ‘No Idea’ of Ruby Franke’s Child Abuse
‘LIKE A HORROR MOVIE’
Kevin Franke had no contact with his children for a year and had no knowledge that his estranged wife Ruby Franke subjected them to torture, he told police in a recently released interview. During the interview, conducted on Aug. 30, 2023, Kevin Franke described how he put his trust in Ruby while he was dealing with “some of my own addictions I was working through and seeking help” for. He hadn’t seen his children since July 2022, when he moved out of their family home. He said his role was to provide for them financially, entrusting Ruby with their care. “I know nothing that’s going on in their lives,” he told officers. “She’s not telling me anything about the kids.” When officers revealed that his son had been found malnourished, duct-taped, and pleading for help, Franke was blindsided. He started to cry as officers detailed the abuses his children suffered at the hands of their mother. “This feels like getting run over by a steam truck, what you’re sharing with me today,” he said.