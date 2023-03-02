Estranged ‘Real Housewives’ Hubby Sues Cast Member Over Shocking Oral Sex Claim
GET THE CAMERAS
Michael Darby, the estranged husband of Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby, is suing his wife’s co-star, Candiace Dillard, for defamation over claims made on the latest season of the Bravo series. During an argument in the show’s seventh season between Dillard and Ashley, Dillard said, “Your husband likes to leave you and go to a man named [censored]’s house and suck his dick,” also alleging Michael Darby pays for sex. He’s seeking $2 million in damages. Michael has spent much of his wife’s run in the show in hot water over his behavior. In the fourth season, he was accused of grabbing a cameraman without consent in what went on to be a highly contentious storyline. Other storylines have included his affairs, including when Dillard was sent a photo of him cheating on his wife, which she showed to Ashley on air. Although Michael didn’t appear in the latest season, he’s remained a pertinent part of the show on the heels of his separation from Ashley. And in November, Dillard’s husband Chris Bassett accused Michael of heckling Dillard during her concert in the Bahamas.