Incredibly Persistent Storm Eta Will Make Its Fourth Landfall, This Time in Florida Again

Eta just won’t go away. The storm is set to make yet another unwelcome landfall on Thursday as it barrels its way toward northern Florida. The storm has already reached land three times—first as a hurricane in Central America last week, then in Cuba and Florida’s Lower Matecumbe Key on Sunday. According to CNN’s meteorologists, Eta is now steering toward the Big Bend of Florida in the northwest Panhandle region and is expected to make landfall to the east of Ocala late Thursday or early Friday morning. It will likely bring hurricane-force winds, and storm watches are now in effect along the coast from Anna Maria Island up to Yankeetown. Some areas could see as much as 5 inches of rain through Friday, according to forecaster Michael Guy.