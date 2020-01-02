‘Affluenza’ Teen Ethan Couch Sent Back to Jail Over Second Probation Violation
“Affluenza” teen Ethan Couch was sent back to jail on Thursday for a probation violation, news station KTVT reports. Couch, who killed four people in a drunk driving crash in June 2013, tested positive for THC and is currently being held in Texas’ Tarrant County Jail without bond. The 22-year-old was originally sentenced to 10 years probation for intoxication manslaughter after a psychologist testified that Couch was a victim of “affluenza,” or the effects of being raised by wealthy parents in a privileged environment where no limits were placed on him. This is the second time Couch has violated his probation. The first time was in 2015 when a video surfaced of him at a party were alcohol was present. Couch and his mother fled to Mexico after the incident, but Couch eventually served two years in jail.