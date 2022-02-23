Alleged School Shooter Ethan Crumbley Getting ‘Fan Mail’ in Prison, Says Prosecutor
‘ENJOYED HIS DARK SIDE’
A prosecutor in the multiple homicide case against 15-year-old school shooter Ethan Crumbley has argued the teen should stay in adult jail rather than being moved to a juvenile facility because he has “a deeper and more calculated mind than any other 15-year-old.” Crumbley is accused of killing four classmates at Oxford High School on Nov. 30. His parents James and Jennifer Crumbley are also in jail on involuntary manslaughter charges for allegedly buying their son the weapon. Crumbley has reportedly reveled in his notoriety, Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor Kelly Collins told a court Tuesday, asking jailers: “How to do I get my fan mail, how do I get my hate mail?” Lawyers for the teen want him transferred from Oakland County jail to Children’s Village in Pontiac, which Collins argues is not appropriate for such a sinister kid. “He enjoyed his dark side,” Collins told the court. “He’s fascinated with violence.” Judge Kwame Rowe will rule later this week on the transfer.