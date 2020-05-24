Utah Man Admits to Choking, Stabbing Dating-App Date to Death: Cops
A Utah man was arrested on Sunday after admitting to authorities that he murdered a 25-year-old woman he met on Tinder the night before by stabbing and choking her to death. Ethan Hunsaker, 24, called 911 on Sunday morning “reporting having killed a person inside his residence” in Layton, police said in a news release. The woman, whose identity has not been released, was found on the floor of the home with several stab wounds on her torso and later succumbed to her injuries. “The motive behind this homicide is under further investigation; however, the attack appeared to be unprovoked,” police said. Hunsaker told police that after the two had slept together, he began to choke the woman “for as hard as he could for one minute” before he grabbed a “spring assisted pocket knife that had about a four-inch blade” and stabbed her five to ten times. Hunsaker reportedly told police that he intended to kill the woman after meeting her on the dating app (Tinder is owned by IAC, the parent company of The Daily Beast) and also claimed that he struggled with mental illness.