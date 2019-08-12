The FBI arrested a friend of the gunman who committed a massacre in Dayton, Ohio, last week for illegally purchasing a gun unrelated to the attack, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday.

Ethan Kollie, 24, is charged with lying on a federal firearms form he filled out to purchase a pistol for himself. Kollie is accused of not disclosing a prior drug offense on the form as that asks applicants to disclose any history of unlawful drug use.

Authorities also said Kollie acknowledged purchasing gear later used by Connor Betts during his attack in downtown Dayton this month: a high-capacity ammunition magazine, the upper receiver of Betts’ gun, and body armor. Kollie allegedly said he bought the items to help Betts hide them from his parents.

He even watched Betts assemble the weapon used later in the shooting, according to the complaint. It is unclear if he had any prior knowledge of Betts’ plans.

Kollie was arrested Friday in Ohio and is being held in a Dayton jail.

Authorities said Betts, 24, opened fire on a crowded street filled with bars and restaurants, killing nine people, including his sister, on Aug. 4. Twenty-six other people were injured.

Betts legally purchased an AR-15 pistol used in the attack, authorities previously said. The pistol has a shorter barrel than the rifle variant, but uses the same ammunition and magazines. Attached to Betts’ pistol was a magazine capable of carrying 100 rounds of ammunition, authorities said. Betts also wore bullet-resistant body armor.

Betts arrived in Dayton’s downtown Saturday night in his father’s car with with his younger sister, Megan, and another male friend, police said. About an hour after entering a bar with the duo, surveillance video captured Betts walking out by himself. About 45 minutes later, police said Betts returned to the bar and fatally shot his sister and wounded the friend outside.

Then, Betts opened fire across the street on a crowded line of people waiting to enter a bar. Police officers already deployed next to the bar almost immediately opened fire, striking Betts a split second before he Betts entered the bar’s open door.

Authorities have not offered a motive for the massacre, but did say Betts had “violent ideations that include mass shootings and had expressed a desire to commit a mass shooting.” Former classmates and ex-girlfriends have expressed Betts had violent attitudes going back a decade and was briefly suspended from high school after keeping a list of people he wanted to rape or kill.