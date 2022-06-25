Soldier Who Planned ‘Jihadist Attack’ on His Own Unit Pleads Guilty
FAILED TROJAN HORSE
A U.S. Army soldier who tried to have members of his own unit murdered in a jihadist plot by passing along information to a satanic white-supremacist group has pleaded guilty two years after he was first indicted. According to the Department of Justice, 24-year-old Ethan Melzer was a member of 09A, “an occult-based, neo-Nazi, and white supremacist group.” He sent the group sensitive information about his unit, such as troop locations, which he and “his co-conspirators” allegedly then passed on “to a purported member of al Qaeda.” Melzer pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including attempting to murder U.S. military service members, which itself carriers a possible sentence of 20 years behind bars. His sentencing is scheduled for January.