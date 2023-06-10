Ethics Committee Rules Against Arizona Lawmaker Who Hid Bibles

Read it at 12 News
The Arizona House Ethics Committee has found a Democratic representative violated the rules and was “disorderly” when she hid copies of the Bible to underscore the separation of church and state. The full House will now have to decide if Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton will face discipline for stashing the books in a fridge and under cushions, 12 News reported. Republicans hold a narrow majority. Democratic leaders said in a statement that Hamilton has apologized and that they “will not engage in any further divisive rhetoric or political opportunism that this incident has inspired.”