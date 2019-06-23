Ethiopian Military Chief Killed in Thwarted Coup Attempt

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali announced Sunday that his government foiled a coup attempt in Bahir Dar, north of the capital Addis Ababa, and that the military chief was shot dead. The Associated Press reports that the coup was led by several high-ranking military officers. Speaking on state television wearing full military fatigues, the prime minister announced that army chief General Seare Mekonnen and a visiting retired army general were fatally shot by Mekonnen’s body guard at his home in Addis Ababa a short time after the attempt was foiled. A spokesman for the government told the A.P. that the coup attempt was led by a renegade brigadier who had just been pardoned by the prime minister. Several of those involved in the coup have been jailed.