This Shampoo Bar Targets Dandruff Like No Other

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

For nearly all of my adult life, I have used the same liquid shampoo and conditioner without ever giving it a second thought. My hair was adequately clean, so I simply assumed that there wasn’t much value in trying out any other shampoo since most of them felt pretty much the same when I used it. However, as the thick plastic bottles began to pile up, I wanted to see if there was a way to reduce my own environmental impact while still maintaining the same level of cleanliness. The Ethique Shampoo Bar proved unequivocally that the answer to that question is yes.

The Ethique Shampoo Bar is exactly what it sounds like: instead of being a liquid, like most traditional shampoos, Ethique is a solid bar. So, as opposed to just pouring the shampoo into your hand and lathering your hair, you wet the bar and scrub your hair with it and then lather it through with your hands. While the transition from liquid to bar was pretty easy, my biggest worry was whether a bar shampoo could perform in the same way as a more traditional formula.

Ethique Heali Kiwi Shampoo Bar Buy at Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

After using it a number of times now, I can say with confidence that not only does the Ethique shampoo bar stand up to any competitor, but in many ways, the bar actually surpasses them. The biggest difference (besides the obvious) is how the bar feels when you use it. I tried the Heali Kiwi Shampoo Bar designed for dry scalps, and the texture of the bar itself feels good in my hands and my hair. Despite it being a bar, I was able to easily lather up my entire hair and cover my entire mop of hair in just moments. The soap feels light in your hair and washes out with ease without leaving a greasy residue.

Ethique Solid Conditioner Bar Buy at Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Beyond this, my normally dry scalp has been completely flake-free with no dandruff or itchiness since making the switch. With the unique combination of Neem, Karanja coconut and lime oils as well as ground oatmeal, the bar has helped keep my hair and my scalp healthy. This is only further aided by the addition of the Ethique Conditioner Bar. I am not exaggerating when I say that after using the Conditioner Bar, my hair was fluffier and softer than it has ever been in my entire life.

Ethique Bamboo & Sugarcane in-Shower Storage Container Buy at Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ethique has not just made its name as an effective alternative to regular shampoo, but a more ethical and environmentally conscious one as well. With each shampoo bar you use, you are saving three plastic bottles from being produced. For conditioner, that number is even larger at five. All of Ethique’s haircare products are completely cruelty-free and shipped out in compostable packaging. Each bar also saves up to 2750 millimeters of water and for every purchase made, Ethique plants a tree. Ethique as a company doesn’t just practice this philosophy in its products, but in its business operations as well with 120% of its carbon emissions being offset, making Ethique a carbon-negative brand.

Ethique has a wide variety of shampoo and conditioner bars designed for all types of hair from oily hair, dry hair, frizzy hair, flat hair, curly hair, dry scalps, shaving bars and even bars designed for kids. Ethique also sells shower containers to keep your bars from getting overly wet or start to dissolve in a puddle of water. The containers are made of sugarcane and bamboo are completely plastic-free.

