Eton Delays New School Term Because of Backed Up Toilets
OH CRAP
Eton College, one of Britain’s most prestigious and exclusive private schools, has delayed the beginning of its new term because toilets in its boarding houses are backed up, according to a report. The issue at the school—which counts the likes of royals and prime ministers among its alumni—is apparently related to sewerage problems stemming from recent flooding. “I am very sorry to say that Thames Water have just alerted us to the fact that their sewerage drains are back filling due to flood water,” an email sent to parents read, according to Bloomberg. “The sewers in the [center] of Eton won’t cope with the arrival of nearly 1,350 boys.” The school, which charges fees of over $60,000 per year, had planned to welcome students on Tuesday evening before starting classes on Wednesday, but will now be running remote lessons instead.