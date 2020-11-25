Find the Perfect Present at Etsy’s Black Friday Sale

If you’re looking for the perfect present this holiday season, head to Etsy. The site is chock full of excellent gifts, whether that’s for him, her, or even just yourself. They have personalized one-of-a-kind gifts, they have games, they have clothes, there’s pretty much nothing they don’t have. And best of all, they’re taking up to 60% off for Black Friday. We’ve handpicked some of our favorite items that are on sale, now.

Fashion Face Mask Down From $10 Buy at Etsy $ 8

The Clerk V60 Pour Over Stand Down From $179 Buy at Etsy $ 143

Custom Engraved Cooking Knives Down From $123 Buy at Etsy $ 90

Name Necklace Down From $30 Buy at Etsy $ 18

Face Mask with Nose Wire Down From $10 Buy at Etsy $ 5

A Beautiful Mess x Etsy Knit Blanket Down From $128 Buy at Etsy $ 102

Minimal Wood Standing Desk Converter Down From $235 Buy at Etsy $ 188

Wall Scrabble Down From $364 Buy at Etsy $ 255

Personalized Leather Key Fob Down From $19 Buy at Etsy $ 15

Wool Scarf Down From $112 Buy at Etsy $ 90

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals across all brands and just on Amazon.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.