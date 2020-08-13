This Comfy Etsy Mask Has Space for an N95 Filter
FILTERS ON FILTERS
While there are plenty of disposable masks available in dollar stores and local pharmacies, the constant waste, along with the overall lack of comfort, makes it the less-than-ideal option. This is where reusable masks come into play. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread around the United States, the need for a decent rotation of washable, reusable masks that are comfortable and effective has become a necessity.
This reusable, washable cotton mask from Etsy seller SCARFBAZAAR has adjustable straps for various face sizes and shapes (I have a big head and this was the most comfortable mask I’ve bought online) as well as a slot for a filter (not included). While the user may look like a Mortal Kombat ninja with the plastic, built in filter slot on the front of the mask, it can provide an optional extra layer of safety both physically and mentally.
As for how hot this mask can get compared to other masks out there, breathability is great. There wasn’t a noticeable difference in breathability when an N95 filter was in the mask. While the mask lasted me a couple of trips to the store, I recommend buying more than one if you don’t already have extra masks at home.
The mask is also great for running and other exercise, especially since the straps can be adjusted, although a non-black colored mask (the mask is available in pink, grey, navy and other colors) would be the best option so the heat does not build up easier within the mask.
Washable Reusable Adjustable Size Cotton Fabric Face Mask
