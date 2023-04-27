79-Year-Old Man Allegedly Murdered Neighbor Over Leaf Blower

A 79-year-old Illinois man has been charged with shooting his neighbor dead because he was using a leaf blower in his yard. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, Ettore Lacchei, had “various perceived grievances” with the victim, William Martys, 59, who lived next door to him in Antioch. That spilled over on April 12 when the two men argued about the noise from the leaf blower—and Lacchei allegedly fired a bullet into Martys’ head. “Once again, easy access to firearms has turned a dispute into a deadly crime,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Reinhart said.