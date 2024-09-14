Wife of Jane’s Addiction Frontman Explains What Caused Brawl
‘CRAZED BEAST’
Perry Farrell’s wife has revealed what caused her husband to start throwing punches at guitarist Dave Navarro on stage on Friday night. The Jane’s Addiction frontman was mid-way through a song when he marched over to Navarro and start throwing elbow jabs. Farrell’s wife, Etty Lau Farrell, took to Instagram to share her husband’s side of the story. “Perry’s frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band. Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night,” she said. “But when the audience in the first row, started complaining up to Perry cussing at him that the band was planning too loud and that they couldn’t hear him, Perry lost it.” Etty Lau also claimed that once the lights were dimmed fellow band member Eric Avery “put Perry in a headlock and punched him in the stomach three times” before he “walked off to the front of the stage to apologize to audience for the show ended early.” She said after the incident, “Perry was a crazed beast for the next half an hour—he finally did not calm down, but did breakdown and cried and cried.”