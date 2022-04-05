EU Moves to Sanction Russian Coal, Caviar After Bucha Massacre
ENOUGH
The European Union has vowed to slap Russia with “further sanctions” after evidence of war crimes against Ukrainians emerged over the weekend, with coal and caviar imports added to a list of proposed sanctions. An EU source cited by Reuters on Tuesday said products worth about $9.86 billion a year were part of the latest proposed sanctions package, including coal imports, wood, and chemicals. Imports of luxury goods like caviar may also be banned, along with vodka, and the EU is reportedly also prepared to ban technology exports to Russia and block Russian vessels and trucks from entering member states. If approved, the proposed ban on coal would mark the first energy import from Russia to fall under sanctions since the Kremlin launched its war against Ukraine on Feb. 24. In addition to the latest proposed import bans, Italy, Spain and Denmark on Tuesday joined France and Germany in expelling Russian diplomats, with more than 120 given the boot in a span of two days since evidence of atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha emerged. “We have expelled 30 Russian diplomats for national security reasons,” Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Miao said in comments aired by Rai television. Sweden said it had expelled three Russian diplomats for “illegal operations,” while Denmark said 15 Russian “intelligence officers” had been sent packing as a result of “Russia’s brutality against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha.”
France kicked out 35 Russian diplomats on Monday, while Germany expelled 40.