Eufy Dropped the Perfect Device to Stop Package Theft Just in Time for the Holidays

One of the biggest growing problems that came with the rise of ordering items online has been the number of package thieves stealing any item that they come across on a front porch. Eufy is determined to put an end to package theft—just in time for the upcoming holiday season.

After years of hinting at it, Eufy finally dropped the SmartDrop Package Delivery Box. This device is designed to prompt delivery drivers to drop all packages they have for you directly in the box which will lock automatically afterward. If there is already a package inside the box, you can provide the courier with a generated pin so they can open it before it locks once again.

The box is also equipped with a 24-hour HD camera that you can access live from your phone so you can check up on any movement on your porch or see directly when a package is being delivered. Beyond this, there is two-way audio so you can actually talk directly with the delivery person as they put the package in. For everyone tired of losing packages to porch thieves, make sure to check out the Eufy SmartDrop while it is in stock.

