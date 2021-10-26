Man Told Rep. Matt Gaetz, ‘I’m Gonna Put a Bullet in You,’ Feds Say
OMINOUS
A Los Angeles man was arrested last week and charged with making death threats against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and his children. According to the indictment, which refers to Gaetz as “M.G.,” Eugene Huelsman called Gaetz’s office on Jan. 9 and said, “Tell [M.G.] to watch his back, tell him to watch his children. I’m coming for him… I’m gonna f--king kill him... I’m gonna put a bullet in you and I’m gonna put a bullet in one of your f--king kids too.” Huelsman was indicted in May.
Last week, Gaetz criticized the Justice Department on the House floor: “I think someone may be trying to kill me and if they are successful I would like my constituents and my family to know who stopped their arrest.” He told Politico he believed his speech prompted Huelsman’s arrest. He said, “If they if they took our security seriously, they would arrest all of the people who violate federal law and the threats to kill us… I think that the Department of Justice is biased against Republicans.” Gaetz himself is under DOJ investigation into alleged sex trafficking. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a Tuesday press conference, “Our focus is on preventing violence or threats of violence.”