Top Sinclair Anchor Confirms He Quit Over Station’s ‘Right-Wing Propaganda’

The former lead anchor of Sinclair’s national evening news broadcast confirmed Tuesday he resigned because he was frequently forced to present news stories he felt had a right-wing bias.

Eugene Ramirez left Sinclair in January, stepping down from reading the news to tens of thousands of Americans each night at stations dotted around the country, but it was previously unclear why he left the gig.

Popular Info revealed Tuesday, citing sources, that Ramirez objected to being forced to engage in news stories he felt were biased. The anchor confirmed the story himself hours later in a post to X.

“This morning I was sent a news story about me,” he wrote. “I can only say that I do not contest any of the claims made, and I appreciate the messages of support I have received in response. My integrity is not for sale. Now, let’s get to work.”

Popular Info reported that Ramirez’ broadcast was mandated to read at least three stories from Sinclair’s Rapid Response Team, which is a group of four journalists based out of Sinclair’s national headquarters. Those reporters were accused by anonymous sources of having right-wing leanings, with one Sinclair employee describing the team as the “right-wing propaganda arm of the national digital operation.”

Popular Info reviewed articles written by the Rapid Response Team this year and claimed it’d published 147 negative stories about Democrats and seven that were positive. When it came to stories about Republicans, the outlet claimed that the Rapid Response Team had published 57 positive stories and 22 that were negative. Popular Info did not specify exactly how it made these designations.

Sinclair is the second-largest television station operator in the country, with 193 stations across the country in over 100 markets. That includes nine stations based in Ramirez’ native Florida.

Among the articles that allegedly showed bias, according to Popular Info, included one headlined, “Trump PAC launches new ad hitting Democrats on border: ‘Joe Biden does nothing,’” and others about Elon Musk criticizing Democrats.

Popular Info reported that Ramirez also grew disgruntled with producers who’d ordered him to not push back against claims made by right-wing guests on air, like members of the Moms for Liberty group. Instead, he was reportedly ordered to not interrupt guests.

Jessica Bellucci, a spokesperson for Sinclair, reportedly told Popular Info that it was “attacking” Sinclair reporters for “doing their job.” She confirmed that some Sinclair stations have pushed back against stories from the Rapid Response Team in the past, but said it’s only happened on a dozen or so occasions.