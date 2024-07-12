‘Euphoria’ Finally Announces Details of Season 3 Return
‘THRILLED’
After a cast member told The Daily Beast exclusively that they didn’t think it would happen, season 3 of Euphoria is officially a go, according to Variety. The site reported Friday that a production date has been set, and the season will premiere in 2025 as originally announced—three years after its last season premiered. HBO announced that the third season was delayed back in March, and added that the network would allow their “in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.” Several factors caused the upcoming season’s delay, including the writers’ strike and the death of cast member Angus Cloud last year, leading to a wait so long that many assumed the series wouldn’t be returning. Now, HBO’s EVP of programming told Variety, “I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January” and “We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans.”