‘Euphoria’ Gets Renewed for Season 3 After Smashing Ratings Records
NO SURPRISE
Euphoria has been renewed by HBO for a third season. Despite lukewarm reactions to recent episodes of the dark, drug-fueled teen drama, the show has been smashing ratings records for HBO and HBO Max, with 14 million viewers tuning into the season two premiere last month. Created and directed by Sam Levinson, the hit show stars Zendaya as relapsed addict Rue, who’s struggling after a falling out with her girlfriend Jules (Hunter Schafer). The currently airing season also centers on the never-ending relationship drama between Nate (Jacob Elordi), Maddy (Alexa Demie), and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney). Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO Programming, said in a statement about the renewal: “Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3.”