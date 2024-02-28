Euphoria star Hunter Schafer was arrested Monday for her participation in a protest during President Joe Biden’s appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. An NYPD spokesperson tells The Daily Beast that 30 people were taken into custody and issued a summons for trespassing outside where the president made a surprise appearance as a guest on Late Night.

The protest, which was organized by Jewish Voice for Peace in NYC, aimed to “disrupt President Biden’s appearance” on the show and “protest against Biden’s complicity in the Gaza genocide,” according to the organization’s Instagram page.

The group also shared photos and video from the protest that show Schafer sitting with other protestors and chanting “No more weapons, no more war, ceasefire’s what we’re fighting for,” while wearing a “Ceasefire Now” t-shirt. She was later photographed being taken away in handcuffs.

“Hunter was arrested at the protest, along with 50 other people,” a spokesperson for JVP told Vulture, adding “We commend her commitment to Palestinian freedom and to a future of justice for everyone.”

During his interview with Seth Meyers, Biden expressed “hope” for an imminent ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza War and issued a soft warning for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Israel has had the overwhelming support of the vast majority of nations,” the president said. “If it keeps up with this incredibly conservative government it has… they’re going to lose the support from around the world, and that is not in Israel’s best interest.”

The Daily Beast reached out to representatives for Schafer and has not yet received a response.