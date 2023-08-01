‘Euphoria’ Stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney Speak Out on Angus Cloud’s Death
‘WORDS ARE NOT ENOUGH’
Stars of HBO’s Euphoria shared tributes Tuesday after the loss of co-star Angus Cloud, who tragically died Monday at the age of 25. “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus,” Zendaya, who plays Rue Bennett on the teenage drama, wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh,” she continued, adding a request for fans to “please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.” Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard, called Cloud “an open soul, with the kindest heart.” “This heartache is real and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 711 run,” she wrote. “All my love is with you.”