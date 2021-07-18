Europe Flooding: 180 Dead, Millions in Damage to Homes and Infrastructure

Read it at Associated Press
Europeans hit by historic flooding are starting the daunting task of cleaning up and assessing the damage. The death toll in Germany and Belgium has risen to 180, but authorities fear it could continue to rise as they dig out homes swept up in mud slides. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is scheduled to visit some of the hardest hit regions of Germany on Sunday, where the damage to homes and crucial infrastructure has topped $354 million and expected to reach billions by the time the damage is tallied. Roads, railway tracks and utility lines have all been heavily damaged across the region.