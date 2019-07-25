CHEAT SHEET
European Heat Wave Breaks Records in Paris, U.K.
Records are being broken left and right as Europe faces a stunning heat wave this week. Paris reached its highest-recorded temperature ever on Thursday, clocking in at 105 degrees in the afternoon. The United Kingdom also had its hottest-ever July day at 98.4 degrees, NBC News reports. The U.K.’s Met Office said there was still potential for Britain to break the overall record of 101.3 degrees in the country, but a forecast of rain is expected to bring the temperatures back down on Friday. The Netherlands and Belgium also had record-breaking temperatures, reaching 104 and 105 degrees, respectively. Sky-high temperatures have become a global trend, with the past four years being the hottest on record around the globe. And those who are caught in the heat wave are taking note: Argos, a U.K. company, said it saw its highest-ever sale of fans on Wednesday.