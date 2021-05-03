Europe to Open Borders to Vaxxed Foreign Tourists in June
GET PACKING
The European Commission has just announced a plan to open its borders to fully vaccinated foreigners starting in June, The Guardian reports. The new plan would allow anyone coming from countries with a low COVID-19 infection rate, like the U.K., with just a negative test and others who have been fully vaccinated to enter. The EU’s 27 member-states have been largely closed to foreigners, with a few exceptions like Croatia, since last March. The plan says that because Europe’s vaccination rate is “dramatically” rising, it can now relax rules on nonessential travel, but the legislation will provide an “emergency brake” to close borders if necessary. Some EU countries might still require negative COVID tests for entry, but officials said they hoped those additional conditions could be phased out. The plan is expected to be finalized by the commission by Wednesday.