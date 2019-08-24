CHEAT SHEET
E.U. Council President: Trump’s ‘Senseless Disputes’ Are Damaging Global Economy
The European Council President said that Donald Trump’s “senseless disputes” with other world leaders could risk a global recession. “This may be the last moment to restore our political community,” Donald Tusk told reporters Saturday at the beginning of the Group of Seven summit. “Trade wars will lead to recession while trade deals will boost the economy.” Tusk’s comments came after Trump escalated a trade war with China via Twitter, where he announced he would be raising tariffs by 5 percent. Trump has also aimed threats of imposing tariffs on France, to which Tusk said the E.U. would respond “in kind” if Trump was to do so. Tusk is attending the Group of 7 summit this weekend along with Trump and leaders from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, and Japan.