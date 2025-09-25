European Country Trolls Trump After 25 Top Researchers Flee the U.S.

President Donald Trump has driven Colin Firth’s ex-wife to return an honor bestowed upon her by the British government. Livia Giuggioli gave back the MBE awarded to her by the U.K. in protest over the president’s state visit in September. Giuggioli, an Italian national known as the “queen of the green carpet” for her work in sustainable fashion, also slammed Trump for what she called his “poisonous rhetoric.” The 56-year-old ripped up her MBE certificate in a video on Instagram, saying, “I have been reflecting on his visit to the U.K. last week and I am afraid I can’t reconcile [with] the way he was appeased and honored and, again, legitimized.” The environmentalist added that the U.K. had rolled out the red carpet for “someone who stands for the obliteration of the natural world and the most vulnerable people on Earth.” She was given the fourth-highest award in the Order of the British Empire as part of a tranche of foreign nationals in 2019. An MBE, or Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, is awarded by a member of the royal family for sustained, positive contributions to society. Giving hers back, Giuggioli said, “As I write this, we see that horrible excuse of a human (called Trump) in full flow at the U.N. General Assembly.” She was referring to his rambling, almost-hour-long speech after the teleprompter broke. She and Firth were married from 1997 to 2019 and have two sons together.
Actress Joanna Page is opening up about her scary experience being held captive while working in South Africa 20 years ago. During a recent appearance on the “Five Brilliant Things” podcast, Page, 48, revealed she was once taken hostage while filming the 2005 BBC miniseries To the Ends of the Earth. The Gavin & Stacey star said she was visiting a nearby mall when she asked a local man, who told her he was a taxi driver, to bring her back to her hotel. Instead, the man drove around for 90 minutes, refusing to let her out of his car and telling her he would force her to strip for naked photos. “It was the only situation I think I’ve ever been in in my life where I thought, ‘You’re in the s---. This is serious. You can’t get yourself out of this,’’ Page told host Russell Howard. Eventually, the actress decided to charm the driver into letting her go. “I thought, okay, just laugh with him, make him laugh, tell some jokes, be saucy,” said Page. The man ultimately returned her to the hotel, where staff told her she was “so incredibly lucky” to have gotten away unharmed. However, Page wasn’t the only cast member to face a dangerous situation during production. Her co-star, Benedict Cumberbatch, was later abducted and held at gunpoint alongside two friends after their car broke down during a break from filming. The actor said in 2012 that surviving the ordeal had “made [him] want to live a life slightly less ordinary.”
Authorities arrested a former anti-drugs czar after a cocaine “crystallization” lab was found on land he owns, officials said. The suspect—Felipe Cáceres, 63, who ran the Bolivian government’s controlled-substances office from 2006 to 2019—was detained on Tuesday. According to a report by the BBC, police said the facility—near the sand-and-gravel business Cáceres owns in the Cochabamba region, a major coca growing area—could employ up to 10 people. It is unclear whether Cáceres—a former union rep for coca growers—was aware of the operation. Prosecutors are now working to establish who ran the lab and whether Cáceres profited from it. Former president Evo Morales called the arrest a “set-up” by the government “to detract from its own scandals,” although he did not specify what scandals he was referring to. The case comes amid a rotten run for Bolivia’s anti-drug brass. Ex–narcotics chief Maximiliano Dávila was extradited to New York in December to face cocaine-smuggling charges, according to charging documents and U.S. officials, which he denies. Another former top official, René Sanabria, received a 14-year U.S. prison sentence in 2011 after being caught in a trafficking sting.
Austria has thanked the U.S. for providing it with a “brain gain” after it said it poached 25 “top researchers” from institutions such as Harvard, Princeton, and MIT, with grants set up in response to the Trump administration’s funding cuts for top universities. “Thank Trump for this brain gain,” the Austrian Academy of Sciences said in a statement on Thursday. “We have succeeded in bringing these outstanding individuals from the United States to Austria. They bring with them new ideas, new perspectives, and international networks. That is a big win for Austrian science.” Recipients of the grants will receive $587,000 each to study their post-doctoral fields over the next two years, while President Donald Trump has cut funding to top U.S. universities over allegations of antisemitism and civil rights violations. “At a time when political interference and authoritarian tendencies are encroaching on research and teaching, we are taking a strong stand against them,” said Eva-Maria Holzleitner, Austria’s minister for science and research.
At least seven Buddhist monks are dead after a shocking cable car accident at a monastery in Sri Lanka. Thirteen people were traveling in the standing-only, open cable car at the historic Na Uyana Monastery in central Sri Lanka when the accident occurred. Of the seven who died, three were foreign nationals hailing from India, Romania, and Russia. Four other passengers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and two managed to escape injury by jumping from the cable car, according to a local media outlet, Lancasara. The local Pansiyagama Police told the outlet that it suspected the accident was caused by a snapped cable and that it was investigating. The Na Uyana Monastery dates back to the 3rd century B.C. and sits in 5,000 acres of forest. About 200 monks live in the monastery, which can be accessed via a steep incline by riding on the cable car or walking up a long set of stairs that ascend parallel to the track. Photos after the accident show monks gathered and surveying the site of the horror incident.
A kindergarten has shelved a bizarre plan to bill parents $1,451 for their own kids’ artwork. The volunteer-run Craigslea Community Kindergarten in Brisbane, Australia, informed families that it was insolvent and owed approximately $26,587 (AUS$40,314) to staff and the tax office, then proposed selling the children’s “portfolios” for AUS$2,200 as a fundraising effort. Families were asked to tick a form “opposing” or “agreeing” to the fee. However, according to a report in The Guardian, it backed away from the plan after the Queensland education department intervened, stating that the scrapbooks must be handed back free of charge. A spokesperson for the department said the children’s portfolios “are now available for families to collect, free of charge.” The center, affiliated with C&K Childcare and Kindergarten, but run independently, reported a 2024 loss of approximately US$29,679 (AUS$45,003) on income of around US$237,929 (AUS$360,772).
Bill Ferrario, a former NFL lineman, was found dead on Wednesday in his Wisconsin home, two days after his 47th birthday. A cause of death has not been announced. The Green Bay Packers drafted Ferrario in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the team before playing for the former Washington Redskins and Carolina Panthers. He retired in 2005. Before the NFL, he was a starter for four years at the University of Wisconsin after becoming a standout recruit at West Scranton High School in Pennsylvania. Ferrario committed to the university in 1997 and played in 50 games. His blocking work helped running back Ron Dayne win the Heisman trophy in 1999. Despite his short professional career, he remembered it fondly. “It was definitely an honor to be able to be part of that offensive line,” he told The C.S. Podcast in 2013. “To be able to tell my kids as they grow up, it wasn’t for a long time, but your dad got to block for Brett Favre, one of the best quarterbacks ever.” He is survived by his two children.
Ethiopian runner Shewarge Alene, who won the Stockholm Marathon in May, died at the age of 30 after falling ill during a training session. Alene was training in Ethiopia and taken to a hospital in the country’s capital, Addis Ababa, but she died soon after. “It is with deep sorrow that we have received the news of the passing of Shewarge Alene, winner of Adidas Stockholm Marathon 2025,” the Stockholm Marathon reported on Instagram. “Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.” Alene was carving out a successful running career, winning 12 out of the 27 races she entered as a professional. The marathoner set a personal best of 2 hours, 29 minutes and 34 seconds earlier this year at the Tata Mumbai Marathon, finishing in fifth place. But securing a win at the Stockholm Marathon with a time of 2 hours, 30 minutes and 38 seconds is arguably the pinnacle of her accolades. Alene lived in Mexico, where she also won a couple of races, after living in New York.
A new spate of poisonings from free school lunches was recorded in Indonesia’s West Java province, where 1,117 children got sick just this week. First reported by BBC Indonesia, the new wave of illnesses comes after 800 students fell ill across the West Java and Central Sulawesi provinces last week. Students complained of stomachaches, dizziness, nausea, and even shortness of breath. A flagship of President Prabowo Subianto’s 2024 election campaign, the country’s free school lunch program serves 80 million schoolchildren at a cost of $28 billion and is one of the most expensive programs of its kind globally. Non-governmental organizations have called for a halt to the program, which before the recent spate of poisonings they said had caused 6,452 children to get sick since it first started in January. Indonesia’s coordinating minister for community empowerment, Muhaimin Iskandar, told the BBC there were no plans to stop the program.
Colin Farrell says he’s glad he never got hooked on gambling, despite being candid about his own battle with addiction. The Banshees of Inisherin star spoke at the San Sebastián Film Festival, Spain, about his role as Lord Doyle in Ballad of a Small Player. Doyle is a high-stakes gambler, but while the movie tackles that vice, Farrell said it’s the “one affliction that never really came near me. I’m glad to say I only damaged my body and my brain, not my bank account.” Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Oct. 29 release on Netflix, he continued, “It’s pretty well-chronicled now my history with addiction, but I don’t think you have to be an addict to play an addict.” The In Bruges actor has been forthcoming about his demons in the past, going sober in 2006. The Daily Mail reports the 49-year-old previously “had quite a high tolerance for various drugs for years... It accumulated to the point where I couldn’t put my foot on the brake anymore.” The same outlet reported he had been “‘drunk or high’ since the age of 14.″ In 2021, he spoke at the Dublin International Film Festival, saying, “After 15 or 20 years of carousing the way I caroused and drinking the way I drank, the sober world is a pretty scary world.”