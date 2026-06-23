European Hot Spot Wants to Jack Tourist Fee by 900%

A 26-year-old former Wimbledon champion has been handed a four-year ban from professional tennis for refusing a doping test. Czech player Markéta Vondroušová, the 2023 Wimbledon champion and 2020 Olympic silver medalist, failed to submit a sample after a Doping Control Officer arrived at her home for an out-of-competition test around 8 p.m. in December 2025, instead signing a refusal form, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said. During a hearing before an independent tribunal that ultimately handed down the suspension, Vondroušová said that stress and poor mental health had affected her decision-making, alongside concerns for her safety, claiming the tester did not clearly identify herself, according to The Athletic. However, the tribunal concluded that Vondroušová, who attained a career-high ranking of world No. 6, offered “no compelling justification” for refusing the test. “I have never doped. I have never had a positive test,” Vondroušová wrote in an Instagram post after the ban was announced. “Just three days after the incident that ultimately changed my life, I was tested again. The result was negative. Just like every test before it.” Vondroušová’s ban expires June 21, 2030, meaning she will be nearly 31 years old when she is allowed to compete again.
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- 1Wimbledon Champ, 26, Hit With Four-Year BanUNFORCED ERRORThe former Wimbledon champion had come under investigation after refusing a doping test at her home.
- 2European Hot Spot Wants to Jack Tourist Fee by 900%GRANDE CHARGEThose gondola rides in Venice are about to get more pricey.
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- 3Father of Two Identified as Victim of Tragic MSG FallGONE TOO SOONPaul Kueker fell 150 feet to his death off a bridge at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
- 4Beckham Nepo-Baby Scores First Movie RoleTAKING A SWINGThe 23-year-old has tried being a soccer player and a model.
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- 5Cops Call in the Military After Magician Suddenly VanishesWITHOUT A TRACEMagician Daniel Hidden’s website contains a concerning message.
- 6NBC Legend Announces Famous Husband Is Dead at 100END OF AN ERAAlan Greenspan, who led the Federal Reserve through five terms under four U.S. presidents, has died.
- 7Tarantino Teams Up With Grammy-Winning Pop Icon for New FilmCROSSOVERThe star-studded cast was seen filming on the Welsh coast earlier this week.
- 8Nation Introduces Alcohol Ban Amid Deadly High TemperaturesSWELTERINGThe record-setting heat wave appears to be responsible for the deaths of three adults and two children.
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- 9Hugely Influential Music Hitmaker Dies at 94GENERATION-DEFININGThe music mogul was responsible for bringing Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” to the masses.
- 10Emmy-Awarded News Anchor Chokes Up Amid Emotional Resignatio‘GOOD DAY AND GOODBYE’“I have always done my best to be transparent and bring you the facts,” Dustin Nolan said as he held back tears.
European Hot Spot Wants to Jack Tourist Fee by 900%
Venice is planning to jack up the price of a controversial entrance fee for day-trippers to the tourist hot spot by 900 percent. Famous for its canals and romantic gondola rides, the city in northeastern Italy became the first tourist destination in the world to charge an entry fee during peak periods in 2024. The levy expanded to 54 dates last year, and this year, it covers 60 dates during the peak tourist season. The new mayor of Venice, Italy, now wants to hike the tourist fee to visit Venice by 900 percent, from €5 ($5.70) to €50 ($57.10). Simone Venturini, who was elected as mayor last month, said the proposal was aimed at further discouraging arrivals “during periods of heightened tourist pressure,” according to the Guardian. The fund created over $2.7 million in its first year, with Venturini saying the money generated from the planned fee increase would be used “to finance city services and support the maintenance and protection of a unique city, built on water, whose costs exceed €100m ($114m) each year." The fee is payable online and does not apply to people booking an overnight stay in Venice or to children under the age of 14. Venturini, a right-wing former tourism councilor, said the admission fee “is currently the only effective tool to control daily visitor numbers.” His proposal will now be sent to the Italian government and parliament.
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A 51-year-old man who fell to his death Saturday night at Madison Square Garden while attending a Goose concert has been identified as a father of two. Paul Kueker and his wife were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary when their night took an unexpected and tragic turn. “He has two children, a beautiful wife, and he took care of me like I was a piece of gold,” Kueker’s mother, Patricia Finelli, tearfully told the New York Post. The victim’s mother also reported that her son left to use the bathroom and never returned, concerning his wife, who was later informed by police of what had happened. The Connecticut resident and senior manager at Smartcon fell from the Chase Bridge in the famous New York City arena at around 10 p.m. as the concert was ongoing. “Paul meant the world to everyone at Smartcon,” general manager William Brown said following Kueker’s death. The members of Goose were unaware of the incident until after the commencement of their 16-song setlist around midnight. “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight’s show,” said a statement posted to the band’s official Instagram account. “We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected.”
Romeo Beckham, the son of soccer star David Beckham and Spice Girls alum Victoria Beckham, is forging his own path to Hollywood. The 23-year-old is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming feature film Forty Love, starring alongside Paul Kircher, Guillaume Canet, and Benjamin Voisin. Directed by Pierre-Ange Carlotti, the film tells the story of tennis icon Sacha Gallo as he faces an up-and-coming rival, played by Romeo, and ends with him facing an “opponent of an entirely different nature—love,” the synopsis reads. The nepo-baby is fresh off his 2024 retirement from soccer, having previously played for Brentford FC’s reserve team. He’s also had a successful career in modeling for luxury brands such as Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga. The Beckham family has been in the headlines over the past year after his brother, Brooklyn Beckham, alleged in December 2025 that their parents, David and Victoria, have “consistently disrespected” him and his wife, Nicola Peltz.
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Australian police have called in the military to help find a local magician who has not been seen for weeks. Police said the 26-year-old’s disappearance is considered out of character and that he was last seen driving away from his house at 3 a.m. on June 14. His phone was turned off at 6 a.m. that day. In a chilling twist, the magician’s website states that “Transformation requires disappearance.” “The new experience is currently under construction,” it says, and invites people to “return soon.” It is unclear if the message on his website is related to his disappearance. According to friends, the magician was heading southeast to the Springbrook area in Queensland in his silver Hyundai, towing a caravan, both of which were found by police in a remote area a few miles south of his home two days later. The Australian Defense Force has been involved in the investigation. “Because of the terrain and the large area that needs to be traversed, we have been utilizing aerial assets in Queensland, including police, Polair and also drones,” Acting Inspector Brett Jackson said. Hidden’s disappearance comes just a month after a woman was reported missing from Bondi Beach, but there is no confirmation that the cases are related.
Alan Greenspan, the economist who led the Federal Reserve through five terms under four U.S. presidents and helped shape American economic policy for decades, has died at the age of 100. His wife, NBC News chief Washington correspondent and chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell, confirmed his death in a statement, saying he died Monday at their home from complications of Parkinson’s disease. “He was a giant of a man who helped shape the U.S. economy for decades under presidents of both parties, but was always honest in acknowledging his mistakes,” Mitchell, 79, said. Greenspan served as Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve from 1987, when he was first appointed by President Ronald Reagan, to 2006, making him one of the longest-serving central bankers in modern U.S. history. He presided over several major economic events that helped shape modern American capitalism, including Black Monday and the rise of the internet. But critics say his support for financial deregulation helped set the stage for the 2007–08 global financial crisis. Beyond Greenspan’s public life, Mitchell, his wife of 29 years, described him as a devoted partner. “To me he was my husband, who shaped my life from our very first date in 1984,” she said. “He will be remembered for his brilliance and his kindness. Being his life partner was the joy of my life.”
Quentin Tarantino is stepping in front of the camera for a new project opposite Australian pop star Kylie Minogue. Jamie Adams, a new-wave-inspired filmmaker and former collaborator, will direct the film titled Tangled Up in Blue. The auteur cold-pitched the role to Tarantino, 63, via email and was surprised to receive a response from the famed director’s agent. “I sent him the story outline and a letter. I was just very honest about believing in him as an actor,” Adams told Variety. “I didn’t think I’d hear back. But two weeks later, on a Sunday, his agent emailed saying Quentin was intrigued and wanted a Zoom.” After a lengthy conversation, which the Welsh director described as “Disneyland for filmmakers,” Tarantino was on board. The Visor Entertainment production will also star Jason Isaacs, Allison Williams, Sofia Boutella, and RZA alongside Tarantino and Minogue. The star-studded cast was seen filming on the Welsh coast earlier this week. Minogue, 58, who started her career acting in the Australian TV soap Neighbors, has popped up in movies over the years, including Moulin Rouge, Street Fighter, Bio-Dome and San Andreas.
France has banned the public consumption of alcohol in much of the country after temperatures climbed to a record-breaking 106 degrees. About half the country’s regions have been put on red alert over the unprecedented June heat wave, which appears to be responsible for the deaths of three elderly people on Sunday and two children on Monday, France 24 reports. The elderly people died in their homes, while the children—who were between 2 and 4 years old—were found unresponsive in their family’s car in a residential parking lot. Over the weekend, French officials banned the public consumption of alcohol in regions under red alert. Drinking alcohol was also banned at state-organized events including the annual Fête de la Musique, a midsummer solstice celebration in which amateur and professional musicians perform free outdoor concerts in cities and towns nationwide. “The combination of alcohol, heat, and proximity to water—those are three risk factors that don’t mix well,” said Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire. Hundreds of elementary and high schools were also closed across the country on Monday, and police have asked that nearly a dozen sports events be canceled.
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The hugely influential music mogul Clive Davis has died at 94. Davis shaped the music that defined culture for decades, masterminding the careers of stars such as Whitney Houston, Barry Manilow, Aretha Franklin, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Alicia Keys, and many more. His family confirmed his death to the New York Times. Davis had been hospitalized for upper respiratory issues in late May. It is unclear if his passing was related to his earlier health problems. The Brooklyn native began his career in the music industry in the legal department at Columbia Records at age 28. He quickly made a name for himself, becoming president just seven years later in 1967. Davis revolutionized the label by signing artists like Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Neil Diamond, and Aerosmith. He was dismissed from the company in 1973 for alleged misuse of company funds, after which he started his own record company, Arista. The new venture shook the industry after Davis signed Whitney Houston at just 19. Davis was responsible for greenlighting the iconic song “I Will Always Love You,” in the form that’s still played by millions today. In his later years with Arista, he launched the careers of Combs, Keys, and others. Before his death, he was best known for his star-studded Grammy parties, attended annually by music industry legends, CEOs, and world leaders. Davis is survived by his four children, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and his partner, Greg Schriefer.
Emmy-winning anchor Dustin Nolan resigned on-air from his role at KWQC in an emotional live testimony during Friday morning’s broadcast. “Today is my last day here at KWQC TV Six,” the broadcaster said. “I promise you I have given you everything I have.” While there has been no official confirmation of his reason for resignation, it is widely speculated that the anchor resigned to advocate for more accurate journalism. “I believe that we as a local news station have to be more than trends or sanitized news because it makes people feel uncomfortable,” which has gained the most attention from other news outlets and social media, Nolan said. “It’s too bad that we have to lose honest journalists because we’re losing our freedom of speech,” one user said in a comment on X. Before joining KWQC, the Catholic St. Ambrose University alum worked as a Sports Reporter for WQAD News 8 and as a reporter and anchor at WHBF-TV. He later joined the Iowa-based news outlet, where he worked alongside his wife, Jenna Jackson, with whom he shared his tear-jerking delivery, paying tribute to her as “the greatest co-anchor in life.” Nolan admitted tearfully that the “hardest part” of this decision was knowing he would no longer share the news desk with Jackson. KWQC is yet to comment on his resignation.